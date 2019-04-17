BATON ROUGE — On April 12, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Brian Zganjar, M.D., of Denham Springs, was appointed to the Early Identification of Deaf or Hard of Hearing Infants Advisory Council. Zganjar is a pediatrician and owner of Pediatric Associates of Denham Springs. He will serve as a pediatrician on the council.
The Early Identification of Deaf or Hard of Hearing Infants Advisory Council advises the Office of Public Health on various aspects of the development and implementation of the Early Identification of Hearing Impairment in Infants Law, which includes making recommendations on risk factors for hearing loss, program standards and quality assurance, program integration with community resources, materials for distribution, and program implementation and follow-up.
Amy Donarski, of Walker, was appointed to the Louisiana Developmental Disabilities Council. Donarski is the owner of AADON Investigations. She will serve as a parent of a child with developmental disabilities.
The Louisiana Developmental Disability Council’s mission is to lead and promote advocacy, capacity building and systemic change to improve the quality of life for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families.
Arthur Gerald Bourgeois, of Gonzales, was reappointed to the Employment Security Board of Review. Bourgeois is a self-employed contractor and a veteran of the Louisiana National Guard. He will serve as a representative of management.
The Employment Security Board of Review acts as the higher authority review for unemployment insurance decisions made by the Louisiana Workforce Commission's lower authority appeals referees.
Brian D. VanDreumel, of Prairieville, was reappointed to the Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation. VanDreumel is the vice president of actuarial research and development for Louisiana Farm Bureau Insurance Company. He will serve as an at-large member on the board.
The Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation is a nonprofit organization created to provide insurance products for residential and commercial property applicants who are in good faith entitled, but unable, to procure insurance through the voluntary insurance marketplace.