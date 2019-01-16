Children's art classes set
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish has planned its Children’s Spring 2019 art classes.
Kerry Curtin is available to teach students in second through sixth grade in Room 602 at South Live Oak Elementary School. Drive to the back of the school to get to the class. Students should bring No. 2 pencils and a drawing pad no larger than 16 inches by 20 inches.
Classes are from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. There will be three sessions, which costs $45 per session or $40 for ACLP members.
Each session will consist of four class meetings.
Session 1: Jan. 29, Feb. 5, Feb. 12, Feb. 19
Session 2: Feb. 26, March 12, March 19, March 26
Session 3: April 2, April 9, April 16, April 30
Call Curtin at (225) 954-2700 to enroll. Make payment to ACLP at the first class meeting for each session.
Vaccine and microchip clinic
Dog People of Livingston Parish is holding its first vaccine clinic of the year from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Tractor Supply Company, 246 S.E. Florida Ave., Denham Springs.
Various dog and cat vaccines, as well as heartworm tests, will be available. Pet microchips will be available for $15 for the first pet and $11 for each additional pet in the household. The price includes a lifetime registration. ID tags will be made in exchange for a donation. Collars and leashes, as well as flea and heartworm prevention, will be on sale.
Visit facebook.com/events/786670255020671/ for information.
Science Saturday
LIGO holds Science Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. the third Saturday of every month. The event is free and has interactive science events. Tours are given about every half-hour. Saturday's focus is Balancing Act. Groups larger than 15 people are asked to fill out a tour request form. Visit ligo.caltech.edu/LA/page/Science-Saturdays for information. Upcoming themes include Feb. 16, Magnetic Attraction; March 16, Energize!; and April 20, Revolution (& Rotation).
Registration open for NTCC
Registration is open for spring 2019 courses at Northshore Technical Community College. NTCC offers academic, technical and career programs.
Classes will be offered at campuses in Lacombe, Hammond, Bogalusa and Greensburg, as well as the Connect to Success program at Southeastern Louisiana University and the Livingston Literacy Center in Walker. Day, evening, weekend and online courses are available.
Spring classes begin Jan. 23. New students may apply for free online at northshorecollege.edu.
For information, contact a local NTCC campus:
- Connect to Success: SLU-Hammond and Livingston Literacy Center in Walker (985) 549-5142
- Hammond Area Campus: (985) 543-4120
- Lacombe Campus: (985) 545-1244.
- Sullivan Campus: Bogalusa (985) 732-6640, ext. 100
- Florida Parishes Campus: Greensburg (225) 222-4251