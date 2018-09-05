HAMMOND — The North Oaks Health System team is looking for local businesses, clubs and organizations to help host the fourth annual Play It Safe event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at Cate Square in Historic Downtown Hammond.
The goal of the interactive community event is to increase safety awareness among families with children ages 12 and younger, a news release said. Potential partners are asked to provide hands-on safety education, activities and demonstrations relevant to their business or organization’s expertise.
Food and beverage partners and community volunteers also are needed. Space is limited, and partners will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Partner registration is at northoaks.org/safepartners. For information about Play It Safe, call North Oaks Market Strategist/Business Development Representative Ashley Miller at (985) 230-6426 or visit northoaks.org/safe.
Sponsorship opportunities also are available for the first “Operation Life 5K,” immediately before Play It Safe. The race will start at 8 a.m. and finish at Cate Square with an award ceremony at 9 a.m. North Oaks and the Louisiana Organ Procurement Association are hosting the race to raise awareness about the power of organ and tissue donation. Businesses and organizations interested in forming a team or helping to sponsor Operation Life 5K should contact LOPA Community Educator Lana Stevens at (504) 837-3355 ext. 212, or lstevens@lopa.org.
Partners for both Play It Safe and Operation Life 5K must register by 5 p.m., Sept. 21.