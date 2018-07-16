The Killian police chief did nothing criminal when he purchased a dress jacket on the town credit card while he was at a police convention earlier this month, a spokeswoman for the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

"He had a conversation with us. No wrongdoing. Nothing to investigate," Lori Steele said in a text message Monday.

Peter Bock, mayor of the small town in southern Livingston Parish, said he contacted Sheriff Jason Ard over the weekend about a questionable charge from the town's police chief on the municipal credit card.

Interim Police Chief Richard Fletcher said he used the town credit card to buy a suit jacket worth about $98 while he was attending the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police convention in Shreveport last week.

On Monday, Fletcher met with officials from the Sheriff's Office. Fletcher said he also reimbursed the town on Monday.

The mayor and police chief disagree about whether the charges were appropriate.

The incident echos allegations that ensnared former Police Chief Dennis Hill, who was fired after he purchased a suit to wear to the state Capitol after the flood, among other allegations.

"This sounds just like the Dennis Hill thing again. The only difference is Richard didn't try to hide it," said Killian Mayor Peter Bock.

The mayor said he felt he needed to go to the sheriff, since the town does not currently have an attorney.

"Maybe I'm being set up as mayor if I somehow try to undergo my own investigation here," Bock said.

Fletcher said he thought he had authority to make charges under $500 without the mayor's permission.

The town's police chief said it was his first time at the convention, and he did not know he needed to bring a jacket to wear to a banquet.

"I didn't hardly bring any cash with me. I didn't have the funds to purchase it up there," Fletcher said.

Killian is a town of approximately 1,200 people in southeastern Livingston Parish.