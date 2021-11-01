Pilot Club plans runs to benefit club projects
The Pilot Club of Denham Springs' annual Pound the Pavement 5K and Fun Run at Kids Korner Playland starts at 8 a.m. Nov. 20.
The run will begin and end at Kids Korner Playland, at the corner of River Road and Government Street in Denham Springs, and continue down River Road. The event begins with the one-mile family run. The 5K run/walk will begin after the fun run.
To register for the event, visit www.runsignup.com, click “Find a Race,” and search “Pound the Pavement for Pilot.” There is a $25 entry fee per participant. After the race, participants will have a chance to win door prizes, gift cards, gym memberships, gift baskets, and more. Proceeds from the event will be used to fund Pilot Club projects such as Livingston Activity Center parties, Project Graduation, fans and heaters for the elderly through the Livingston Council on Aging, Assess the Need, Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge and other projects.
Holiday marketplace for art to open
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs, invites the public to support the arts at its Holiday Marketplace. The sales exhibit runs from Nov. 10 through Dec. 29.
Shop from works of art from Livingston Parish’s artists. A reception will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 7. It is a time to meet the artists while sampling refreshments. For information, visit www.artslivingston.org, Facebook and Instagram or contact the office at (225) 664-1168.
The gallery's "Animals in Art" exhibit is on display through Saturday. Call (225) 664-1168 for information or visit artslivingston.org.
Walker payment drive-thru closed
The Walker Utility payment drive-thru closed for repairs on Oct. 25. Payments can be made inside the Utility Department or placed in the dropbox outside of the building or online. Check with the city's web presence to get updates on reopening.
Library holiday hours
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed Nov. 25-26 for Thanksgiving.
Other dates to remember
- The Oct. 9 election has been moved to Nov. 13 and the Nov. 13 election to Dec. 11.
Walker events
- Christmas events on Dec. 18 include a parade in the morning starting at Walker High School, Santa in the Park and fireworks at dark.
Denham Springs events
- Lighting of Old City Hall — Nov. 26
- Chef’s Evening — Dec. 2
- Live Nativity — Dec. 4
- Kiwanis Christmas tree lighting — Dec. 9
- Kiwanis Christmas Parade — Dec. 11
Help map internet speeds in rural Louisiana
Many communities in the Baton Rouge area, especially in rural areas, are participating in the Delta Broadband Mapping Project.
On the web at https://tinyurl.com/bxy7z4fz, the project says, “The DRA region, especially rural areas, lacks adequate digital infrastructure to support access to critical services such as health care, distance learning, and remote work. In response to these challenges, DRA has launched the Delta Broadband Mapping Project. Through an innovative online crowdsourcing platform, DRA has launched this yearlong effort to gauge broadband accessibility throughout its eight-state region. DRA needs as many residents as possible to take this internet speed test to develop an accurate representation availability across the 252 counties and parishes.
Wherever you visit or live, go to https://tinyurl.com/bxy7z4fz and run the speed test. Fill in the form asking for an address, and then run the speed test. This allows the project to see what’s going on in the areas. And if your home or business is unable to get service, be sure to enter that information, also.