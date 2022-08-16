Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Education started a new tradition by hosting its first pinning ceremony. Held July 25, the event celebrated 43 teacher candidates entering their final semester of yearlong residency placements.
According to the college, the pinning ceremony is vital to continue prioritizing the principles of the profession of teaching, while simultaneously elevating it.
Two Southeastern alumnae and previous Resident Student Teachers of the Year, Makenzie Plaisance and Robin Henderson, addressed the attendees who included faculty, staff, mentor teachers, family and friends.
“It was special to have an event that celebrates our achievements as future teachers,” said early childhood education candidate Casey Ferguson. “I was happy to be able to share this milestone with my friends and family.”
The college will continue to honor Southeastern teacher candidates in future pinning ceremonies.