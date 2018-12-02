DENHAM SPRINGS — Two homes that have opened in the city for people recovering from alcohol or drug addictions have unsettled some neighbors who are raising safety, traffic and other concerns. But city officials say there is little they can do to shut the houses down.

Federal law affords broad protection to people considered disabled who are requesting accommodations to local ordinances, and that includes people recovering from addiction, experts and local officials said. So whatever the neighbors may dislike about traffic or whatever fears they may harbor about the people living inside or about the impact on their property values, they likely have little recourse.

"Obviously the neighbors would have liked to get them shut down, but our hands are somewhat tied," said Mayor Gerard Landry. The city is currently reviewing requests from the sober living homes' owner for accommodations to the city's ordinances.

Sober living homes are shared residences for people recovering from addiction. The residents support each other, and the home can provide a transition back to the community from inpatient treatment. Such houses typically have rules requiring that people stay clean, attend meetings and maintain a job or stay in school, although they are not usually licensed by the state.

The sober living homes in question are located in areas zoned for single-family residential housing in city of Denham Springs. One is located on Springwood Boulevard off 4-H Club Road, and another is located off of Pete's Highway. In order to gain a spot in one of the homes, a person must be able to pass a urine test and pay $150 a week, according to a Facebook post advertising the "Gratitude houses."

Erin Dale, a Denham Springs woman, said she opened the two homes in July and August after reaching out to the city but receiving no guidance. She said the city tried to shut her houses down, but she responded by telling them that federal law required them to consider a reasonable accommodation request.

Dale declined to give any details about the houses or what guidelines there are to live there.

The houses have caused a stir among neighbors who say they are fearful of the people living inside and annoyed by a perceived uptick in traffic. Four neighbors on Springwood Boulevard interviewed by The Advocate refused to give their names for this story, saying they were afraid of retaliation from Dale and residents of the sober living home. But two residents interviewed near the other sober house off Pete's Highway said they weren't even aware of that facility.

City officials said they have been hearing the same types of complaints as the ones the residents on Springwood Boulevard voiced to a reporter.

Landry said the neighbors are concerned because they don't know the type of person living in the houses.

"They just know they are either alcohol- or drug-related clients," Landry said.

City officials say they're not opposed to sober living homes, per se, but are sympathetic to the concerns of the neighbors.

“If we can coexist peacefully and we can help bring somebody back to a life without drugs and alcohol, that’s what we’re all about," Landry said. "But we can’t do it at the expense of the safety and security of the environment our kids are raised in.”

He acknowledged that there has yet to be any "severe or drastic incidents" involving the two sober living homes. The most significant was when police were called, because one resident accused another of stealing his vehicle.

While sober living homes can generate neighborhood controversy, they have substantial federal rights and have prevailed in two recent federal lawsuits in Louisiana.

The main right sober living homes have is to a case-by-case analysis for an exemption to a local law or zoning ordinances, said Maxwell Ciardullo, director of policy and communications for Greater New Orleans Fair Housing Action Center, a group that that has successfully sued several Louisiana cities over discrimination against disability housing.

Those operating a sober living home must show that opening such a home does not create a major hardship for the city and that the accommodation is necessary for those people living inside.

One major case that GNOFHAC helped litigate involved sober living houses in Baton Rouge. In 2011, Oxford House, a network of sober living homes, sued the city of Baton Rouge for blocking such homes in single-family neighborhoods.

In that case, the plaintiffs showed "the house provides some important supports they (the residents) need to stay sober. In many cases, if the residents could not get that accommodation, they would be homeless," Ciardullo said.

In April, Oxford House won a lawsuit against the Louisiana state fire marshal, who attempted to require a sober house in Lake Charles to meet the requirements of a larger residential facilities with pricey upgrades, such as sprinklers and fireproof doors, he said.

"The judge ruled that didn’t make any sense, because six people living in an Oxford House is no more likely to be a fire hazard than a family living together next door," Ciardullo said.

He said the Lake Charles lawsuit could have affected the approximately 100 Oxford Houses in Louisiana.

Since losing the federal lawsuit, Baton Rouge has changed its ways, said Baton Rouge Planning Director Frank Duke.

Duke said the city has a process of taking applications for reasonable accommodation through its website. The city then has 10 days to review the applications to confirm that there is a real disability, that the residence would house a reasonable number of people and that the house is in an area allowing for single-family residences.

Duke said he has reviewed 22 applications so far this year and denied just five of them. Disabilities ranged from addiction to mental and physical disabilities.

"I know other people are still trying to limit them," Duke said of other cities who call him for advice. “Baton Rouge tried to do that, and we lost big time in federal court. I'm not willing to even suggest people fight that fight.”

In much smaller Denham Springs, this is the first request in recent memory for a disability-type accommodation, according to City Attorney Stephanie Hulett.

The issue first came to the city's attention a couple months ago when three sober living homes began generating some complaints from surrounding residents, she said.

The city shut down one of the homes, because it was located in a commercial area, she said. But she is taking into account "multitude of jurisprudence that requires us to allow addicts living together to function as a single family" in her consideration of Dale's requests.

She said the only restriction she would likely be able to apply is on the number of people living in the homes. Hulett said the city has not taken any of these issues to court at this time.