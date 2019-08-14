Brother's Keepers Motorcycle Club Chapter 9 is holding its second Burn Run benefiting Camp Catahoula from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at Crazy Dave's Daiquiri Bar & Grill in Livingston.
Cost is $20 per driver, $10 per co-rider.
The event is open to cars, bike, trucks and other vehicles, with registration from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the day of the event.
The club is an all-firefighter motorcycle club consisting of paid, volunteer and retired firefighters in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas. Each chapter has an annual event that includes charity work to benefit a nonprofit of that chapter's choosing. Chapter 9 has chosen Camp Catahoula, sponsored by Baton Rouge General Medical Center, a pediatric burn victims camp in Louisiana. The proceeds from the event go to Camp Catahoula so pediatric burn survivors can go to summer camp for free.
For more information, call (225) 264-0364.