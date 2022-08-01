A 22-year-old Holden man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for distributing fentanyl pills in Livingston Parish, according to prosecutors.
Colton Boudreaux, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of fentanyl and one count of entering contraband into a penal institution, Livingston Parish District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said Monday.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said it began an investigation in July that led to authorities seizing over $37,000 in cash and more than 2,200 fentanyl tablets that seemed to be disguised to look like oxycodone. Multiple tips indicated Boudreaux was distributing large amounts of pressed fentanyl pills in the Livingston Parish area, prosecutors said.
After surveilling Boudreaux, detectives were able to record transactions that led them to execute a search warrant where they seized the cash and tablets. During the booking process into jail authorities also discovered Boudreaux had hidden additional fentanyl on his person, according to prosecutors.
"Every day we hear of another tragedy involving a family who is dealing with the loss of a loved one who has overdosed from fentanyl," Perrilloux said. "We are going to do everything within our authority to punish those who sell this substance and have no regard for human life."
Boudreaux is sentenced to 40 years concurrently on the two distribution of fentanyl counts and an additional 10 years on the contraband charge to run consecutively.