School officials and sponsor Hood Dental Care recently announced the Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
This year’s class, along with the Class of 2020, will be enshrined jointly on Sept. 9 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs. Induction of the Class of 2020 was postponed last year due to the pandemic. Tickets for the banquet will be on sale to the public at the school office starting Aug. 12.
Three all-state athletes representing a variety of sports and one state championship coach will be inducted from the Class of 2021.
Sid Garrison
Headlining the class is the late coach Sid Garrison who founded the Denham Springs High tennis program and served as its first coach for 12 seasons success.
Garrison was a man of great vision and humility, never seeking the spotlight, but always pursuing community excellence, according to a news release. In 1983, he proposed the school form a tennis program so local junior tennis players could have the honor of representing their school.
He coached the boys and girls teams for a dozen years, with only one losing season. He coached five singles state champions, seven district titles and a two-time National High School All-America superstar. That superstar was his daughter, fellow Hall of Famer Jana Garrison Orillion. He also coached his son, Chad, who also attained notoriety in Louisiana prep tennis circles.
Garrison worked full time as an engineering specialist for the Louisiana Department of Public Works and was not an official employee of the school. Then-Principal Louis Carlisle and athletic director Butch Wax decided a faculty member would be assigned to provide administrative interface between the school and its nonfaculty coach. It left Garrison to focus exclusively on coaching. He introduced hundreds of kids to the sport, several of whom earned tennis scholarships to play collegiately.
Jennie Reeves
In 1998, catcher Jennie Reeves helped lead the Lady Jackets to the school’s first Class 5A state softball title. In 1998 and 1999, she was named Class 5A All State — the state’s best catcher in its highest classification.
She was a five-sport athlete, a four-year letterman in basketball and softball. She was selected to all-district teams in three sports: basketball and volleyball (once each), and softball (three times).
Reeves went on to become a four-year starter and star catcher at LSU. She broke into the starting lineup as a freshman, starting 17 games and playing in 35.
As a sophomore, she earned a 1.000 fielding percentage with zero errors in 34 games. The Lady Tigers finished third in the women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City that year, with games against Iowa, Stanford, Oklahoma and UCLA.
She started 50 of 60 games her junior year while leading the SEC in overall chances and putouts and setting a school record in those categories for a single season. She set an SEC single-game high of 18 putouts against Florida and Northwestern State. During her final season, Reeves led the SEC in fielding percentage by a catcher and recorded the fifth-highest single-season fielding percentage in LSU history.
Blaine Posey
A superb athlete in baseball and football, Blaine Posey was heralded as a two-time all-district and two-time all-parish — MVP once — in baseball while earning Class 5A All-State honors as an outfielder in 2008 and 2009.
A four-year letterman, his combined batting average as a junior and senior was .412. He holds a school-career record of 98 stolen bases, and was selected for the LHSAA All Star Baseball Doubleheader.
In football, Posey's game-winning touchdown versus Catholic High was legendary, ending a long drought against the Bears. Posey played baseball at Alabama Southern and Baton Rouge community colleges before earning a scholarship to Mississippi College. At BRCC, he was named to the Region 23 All-Conference Team and was one of nine players nationwide in Division I Junior College to be named a Rawlings Golden Glove recipient.
His high school coach Mark Carroll said Posey was “such a competitor. He comes every day to play full-tilt, wide-open, hard-as-you-can.”
Robert Roux
Robert Roux was an offensive lineman who opened holes for running back Kelvin Robinson, the school’s only prep All-American football player. Meanwhile, Roux quietly earned All-District laurels twice, unanimously as a senior, and capped a sterling Yellow Jacket career as a Class 3A All-State selectee in 1978.
A three-year starter, Roux played a pivotal role on the school's first football team to celebrate an undefeated 10-0 regular season. As the playoffs began in 1978, the Yellow Jackets were the No. 1-ranked Triple A team in the state.
Roux was team captain and recipient of the Coaches Award. He was selected to play in the LHSAA All-Star Football Game and signed an athletic scholarship to play football at the collegiate level with the Southeastern Lions.
All the recognition and accolades he earned were bittersweet since his father, J.D. Roux, was not able to see him play. He passed away the previous year, thus inspiring his son to dedicate every game to him as a senior.
Robert Roux is the father of fellow Hall of Famer Katie Roux Prescott.
Other classes to be recognized
The annual banquet in September will also honor members from the Class of 2020:
- Lisa Dugas, softball and basketball
- Clint Earnhart, LSU baseball catcher and clutch hitter
- Bob Ingalls, DSHS athletic chaplain
- Lathan Sutton, 1940s-era basketball star
- Katie Roux Prescott, student-athlete
Football standout Michael Boone, a carry-over from the Class of 2019, will also be inducted.