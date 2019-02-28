The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office received a grant administered by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.
The grant will fund overtime pay for deputies who conduct additional traffic safety enforcement outside of normal patrols, according to a news release.
The focus this year includes:
- Enforcement of the state’s seat belt laws.
- Monitoring impaired driving.
- Speed enforcement.
- Distracted driving, which includes texting and social media use.
"Residents are urged to drive carefully and comply with all Louisiana traffic regulations. The goal is to protect residents and their families," Sheriff Jason Ard said.