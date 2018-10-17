WALKER — Every Dog Club Inc. presents its second CKC sanctioned All-Breed Conformation Dog Show on Nov. 3 at Livingston Parish Fair Grounds, Livingston.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. The show begins at 10 a.m. Online registration is available at www.everydogclub.org/events/fall-dog-show.
Entry fee is $25 per dog. Multidog discounts are available. Admission to watch is free. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be given to an organization or organizations that have assisted in the care of dogs or those caring for dogs.
The show includes designer, mixed-breed and rescue placement classes. A Dog costume contest is always a crowd favorite, a news release said. The club said it welcomes participation from youth, first-timers and experienced dog handlers.
The indoor venue is for the show ring only. Participants may bring a tent for outdoor grooming areas. Dog-related vendor space will be available for $20 a space.
Hourlong optional Tips And Practice show training classes are held for $5 per dog, per session on Saturday mornings. Preregistration is required and available on the website. People can also call or text (985) 277-9347 or email everydog.club@gmail.com.