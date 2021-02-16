Tax help available through VITA
The Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center in Walker is offering free tax preparation services by the Internal Revenue Service through the Free Tax Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
Appointments will continue until April 8. Those interested can schedule a traditional appointment for tax preparation to be accomplished while waiting. Several options for making an appointment are available and those with questions can telephone (225) 923-2114 and then press 33 for information. An operator will ask the caller for their ZIP code to find the nearest VITA site. If the caller specifically wants service from the Livingston Center in Walker they can let the operator know their preference.
A second option is to use a smartphone, tablet or computer to go the webpage to schedule an appointment. The link is cauwfreetaxes.as.me/schedule.php.
Yet another option is to drop off tax documents with a copy of the applicant’s and their spouse’s picture identifications, last year’s tax return, and proof of Social Security number for the applicant, spouse and dependents. The applicant can drop off the documents during any of the dates and times listed when the center is open until April 8. The applicant will be asked to complete an intake and interview form and be interviewed by a VITA volunteer at the time the documents are dropped off. When the tax return is complete and ready for pickup, an IRS VITA volunteer will contact the applicant and schedule a pickup which may be as early as the following week.
Hazard Mitigation Plan survey
Livingston Parish and its partners are seeking community input for the 2021 Livingston Parish Hazard Mitigation Plan update.
The parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the Stephenson Disaster Management Institute at LSU are leading the process. The plan describes naturally occurring risks to the region and outlines strategies to reduce these risks to save lives, reduce property damage and lessen the impact of future disasters. It is updated every five years.
Residents of Livingston Parish are asked to participate in a survey about public perceptions and opinion regarding natural hazards in the parish. Survey results will help with the plan. Visit the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/livingstonHM2021.
Check out line dancing classes
Line dance classes in Walker's new Community Center, in Sidney Hutchinson Park by the dog park, have started. They are at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday for beginner and intermediate students and Wednesday for advanced students. As an introduction, the first month will be free to the community.
Student art in Livingston Parish
Artwork by students of Livingston Parish will be on display at the Arts Council gallery, 133 Hummell in Denham Springs, from March 10 to April 24. The gallery will also feature the work of the 2020 Artist of the Year Cherie Ducote-Breaux and works by our newest members. If you or someone you know would like to participate in the student exhibit, contact the Arts Council at info@artslivingston.org or call (225) 664-1168. Visit www.artslivingston.org for information on the Call for Submission.
Art classes planned
A Kids Spring Easter Bunny Drawing and Painting Workshop with instructor Shelly Frederick will be hosted by the Arts Council of Livingston Parish at the gallery at 10 a.m. March 20. Registration deadline is March 13.
Kids 6 years and older will learn basic drawing and painting techniques to draw a bunny with an egg and then paint the design. No experience necessary. All supplies included in the $10 class. Space is limited and masks are required.
For information and to sign up, visit www.artslivingston.org and select Book a Class or call (225) 664-1168.
Denham Springs High Hall of Fame seeks nominations
The Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the 11th class of inductees through March 31. Hall of Fame nomination guidelines for the Class of 2021 are available to the public on the DSHS website at www.denhamspringshs.org or by picking up a copy at the school office. For information, contact Kathy deGeneres at kdegeneres@cox.net or (225) 665-8025.
ComicCon schedule released
The Livingston Parish Library has moved its annual ComicCon online. "Comicpalooza" is the 2021 theme, and it starts Feb. 22. The schedule is available at www.mylpl.info.