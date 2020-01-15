A longtime Denham Springs pediatrician who was arrested Tuesday after accusations of sexual assault has resigned from his reserve police officer position with the city.

Brian Zganjar, 51, faces allegations dating back to 2018 of "unwanted touching and the repeated exposing of genitalia," according to a Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office news release. He faces one count of sexual battery, two counts of simple battery and three counts of obscenity.

He was released on a $76,000 bond.

Denham Springs police confirmed in a press release Wednesday afternoon that Zganjar had been a reserve police officer with the department since 2014, but he resigned Tuesday.

He primarily worked special events such as football games and festivals, and has never been the subject of investigations, community complaints or disciplinary action, according to the agency.

Zganjar is the owner of Pediatric Associates of Denham Springs, according to public records. He graduated from the LSU School of Medicine and was appointed last year to the state's Early Identification of Deaf or Hard of Hearing Infants Advisory Council.

Pediatric Associates of Denham Springs posted on its Facebook page Tuesday night addressing the doctor's arrest. It was largely met with an outpouring of support for Zganjar.

"While we would LOVE to give all the details regarding the charges that have been placed it is an active investigation and we are not allowed to speak on any details," the post reads. "These charges and an arrest was made WITHOUT interviewing Dr. Zganjar nor does an arrest mean a guilty verdict has been given."

LPSO did not give any details on the allegations in its press release Tuesday night, but said the complaints came from adult women who claim the incidents happened as recently as the 2019 holiday season.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call deputies at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.