THURSDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Zesty breakfast taco, salsa or fruit and yogurt parfait, banana, fruit juice, milk

Lunch: Roasted turkey with cornbread dressing, brown gravy, green peas, sweet potato, roll

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Waffle slider with syrup, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits

Lunch: Louisiana style red beans and rice, mustard greens, marinated cucumbers, baked apples, cornbread

FRIDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Chicken biscuit or cereal choice, pears, fruit juice, milk

Lunch: Corn dog, fries, dill pickle

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Pop tarts, fruit juice, chilled fruit cocktail

Lunch: Sloppy Joe on bun, tasty tots, baby carrots with ranch dressing, fruit cocktail 

MONDAY-NOV. 22

No School — Thanksgiving Holiday

View comments