THURSDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Zesty breakfast taco, salsa or fruit and yogurt parfait, banana, fruit juice, milk
Lunch: Roasted turkey with cornbread dressing, brown gravy, green peas, sweet potato, roll
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Waffle slider with syrup, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits
Lunch: Louisiana style red beans and rice, mustard greens, marinated cucumbers, baked apples, cornbread
FRIDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Chicken biscuit or cereal choice, pears, fruit juice, milk
Lunch: Corn dog, fries, dill pickle
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Pop tarts, fruit juice, chilled fruit cocktail
Lunch: Sloppy Joe on bun, tasty tots, baby carrots with ranch dressing, fruit cocktail
MONDAY-NOV. 22
No School — Thanksgiving Holiday