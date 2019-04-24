The online consignment store thredUP has set up shop inside Stage stores, giving guests access to secondhand clothing in person.
Three stores in the Baton Rouge region are a part of the partnership between the two companies, which is thredUP’s first venture in department store locations. They are:
- Stage at 2356 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs
- Stage at 809 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales
- Stage at 5460-A Main St., Zachary
As part of the partnership, shoppers can pick up Donation Clean Out Kits from thredUP, fill them with like-new or gently used clothes, then return the donations to Stage, which will then ship the items to thredUP. For every Donation Clean Out Bag received from Stage customers, thredUP will make a donation on their behalf to Girls Inc., a nonprofit that inspires girls to be strong, smart and bold through direct service and advocacy.
thredUP collections will arrive weekly at Stage, offering a chance at deals on the used items, according to a news release.