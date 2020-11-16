BATON ROUGE — LSU announced the 2020 homecoming queen and king at halftime Oct. 24 during the game with South Carolina.
The full court and senior royalty candidates were introduced on the big screens in the stadium in lieu of the traditional walk across the stadium field. Anna Jones, a mass communication senior from Slidell, was announced homecoming queen, and Justin Lorio, a mass communication senior from Kenner, was announced homecoming king.
The court includes 14 students that represent the sophomore, junior and senior undergraduate classifications plus graduate, law and veterinary school students. Only the six senior court members are eligible for king or queen honors.
The court is an annual tradition that recognizes exemplary members of the LSU student body, a press release said. It is chosen in a multi-stage selection process that includes an application review round, a round of interviews with judges, and a vote by the LSU student body for king and queen.
Members of the 2020 court from the area include Bryce Crier, junior in mass communication, of Hammond; Bailey Malveaux, junior in political science and sociology, of Zachary; and Emily Otken, junior in biological sciences, of Denham Springs.
In 1933, LSU selected its first homecoming queen. Marguerite Bass was chosen by the student body president and reigned with a princess and seven maids. In 1992, LSU began selecting a homecoming king to reign with the queen.