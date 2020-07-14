Tulane recently announced its 2020 graduates.

All in-person commencement activities scheduled for May 15-16 were postponed as the university explores options. The conferral of degrees was May 16 in a live stream. 

Zachary and surrounding area

Zachary

Molly Payne, Doctor of Philosophy, Science & Engineering

John Carl Begley, Bachelor of Science, Science & Engineering

Yara Hantash, 5 Year Master of Architecture, Architecture School

Yara Hantash, Bachelor of Architecture, Architecture School

Biannca Williams, Master of Science, Medical School

Greenwell Springs

Griffin Smith, Bachelor of Arts, Liberal Arts School

Griffin Smith, Bachelor of Science, Science & Engineering

