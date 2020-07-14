Tulane recently announced its 2020 graduates.
All in-person commencement activities scheduled for May 15-16 were postponed as the university explores options. The conferral of degrees was May 16 in a live stream.
Zachary and surrounding area
Zachary
Molly Payne, Doctor of Philosophy, Science & Engineering
John Carl Begley, Bachelor of Science, Science & Engineering
Yara Hantash, 5 Year Master of Architecture, Architecture School
Yara Hantash, Bachelor of Architecture, Architecture School
Biannca Williams, Master of Science, Medical School
Greenwell Springs
Griffin Smith, Bachelor of Arts, Liberal Arts School
Griffin Smith, Bachelor of Science, Science & Engineering