Study death places
At 6 p.m. Oct. 29, geography instructor Gerald McNeill will lead "A Night with Necrogeography" at Southeastern Louisiana University's Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker. Necrogeography is the geographical study of burial practices and places of death.
Local history meeting
The Edward Livingston Historical Association meets the third Thursday of each month. For information, visit livingstontourism.com or contact clamm50@bellsouth.net.
Market Halloween
The Walker Farmers Market will have trick-or-treat from 11 a.m. to noon and a costume contest at noon Saturday. Children age 12 and younger are invited.
Paint turkeys in class
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish invites children ages 8-12 years old to paint turkeys with acrylics on canvas from 10:30 a.m. until noon Nov. 23. Join instructor Amanda Fox at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. The class costs $10 and includes supplies. Register at www.artslivingston.org.
Little Women production
The Spotlight Theater Players presents Louisa May Alcott's "Little Women" on Nov. 14-16 at Old South Jamboree. Tickets are available at www.stpds.com.
French Settlement fun
The French Settlement Historical Society presents the 2019 Creole Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Creole House Museum & Pavilion, behind French Settlement Town Hall, 16015 La. 16. New this year are a cornhole tournament and mini-pot cook-off. Calendars with photos of historic homes in French Settlements will be on sale for $15.
New art exhibit set
"Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish" will be on exhibit from Nov. 1 through Dec. 21 at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish. It will showcase current and former resident artists' creations through acrylic; fiber art; mixed media; oil; pen and ink; pencil sketch; photography; colored pencils; abstract, metal and wood sculpture; watercolor; and wood working. This artwork will be featured in the anticipated arrival of the book “Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish.”
An opening reception will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Nov. 9. Artists will be present, and light refreshments will be served. The second reception will take place from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Nov. 30. Bring a camera to take family pictures with special character guests from local productions of “The Nutcracker” and “A Christmas Carol.”
Clover support at Tractor Supply
Through Oct. 20, Tractor Supply Co. and the National 4-H Council will have a Fall Paper Clover event. Customers may purchase a clover during checkout or online. The donations raised provide scholarships for 4-H programs. The national goal is $1 million to provide scholarships for 4-H members. 4-H Clubs are encouraged to contact a Tractor Supply store to participate during the in-store fundraiser. For information on Paper Clover, visit TractorSupply.com/4H.
Fall activities in sight
Nov. 2: The Veterans Parade will start at 11 a.m. in Walker. A family event will be held afterward at Sidney Hutchinson Park. It will have music, food and craft vendors, and a display of military equipment. Bring lawn chairs but no ice chests. Parade participants must have an American theme. Deadline to sign up for vendors and the parade is Oct. 23. Contact Katie Leonard at (225) 279-6785 or leonards30336@gmail.com or contact Sam Caruso at (225) 274-5800 or samcaruso488@gmail.com.
Nov. 2: The fourth annual Car Show hosted by Revival Temple will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 28521 Walker South Road in Walker.
Nov. 8: Girls Night Out in the Denham Springs Antique District is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $30 and on sale at Mothers and Daughters Gift Shoppe. Residents may also call (225) 791-1116.