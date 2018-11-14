The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce and the City of Walker welcomed Benson Dermatology’s new Walker location with a ribbon cutting Nov. 7.
Benson Dermatology has offices in Ponchatoula, Covington and Amite. Dr. Robert Benson, the founder of Benson Dermatology, said the Walker office was a natural extension of the practice. “We printed a list of all our patients from Walker and the surrounding areas who were driving to our office. It was a phone book. When we talked to our patients from Walker about moving here, they were all excited.”
Dr. April Sanchez will be practicing in the new location.
The office is at 29799 South Walker Road, Walker.