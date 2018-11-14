Attending the Benson Dermatology ribbon-cutting are, first row from left, Garrett Ganucheau; April Wehrs, Chamber president and CEO; Stacey Miller; Terrie Jones; Katey DeMarco; Dr. April Sanchez; Dr. Robert Benson; Kerry Benson; Amy Ebarb; Meagan Vinson; Robert Reynolds; and Shawn Brady; and second row, Mayor Jimmy Watson; Lauren Cutrer; Dr. Mike Sanchez; Mariah Butcher; and Mike Cotton.