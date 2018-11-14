DSC_0568

Attending the Benson Dermatology ribbon-cutting are, first row from left, Garrett Ganucheau; April Wehrs, Chamber president and CEO; Stacey Miller; Terrie Jones; Katey DeMarco; Dr. April Sanchez; Dr. Robert Benson; Kerry Benson; Amy Ebarb; Meagan Vinson; Robert Reynolds; and Shawn Brady; and second row, Mayor Jimmy Watson; Lauren Cutrer; Dr. Mike Sanchez; Mariah Butcher; and Mike Cotton.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce and the City of Walker welcomed Benson Dermatology’s new Walker location with a ribbon cutting Nov. 7.

Benson Dermatology has offices in Ponchatoula, Covington and Amite. Dr. Robert Benson, the founder of Benson Dermatology, said the Walker office was a natural extension of the practice. “We printed a list of all our patients from Walker and the surrounding areas who were driving to our office. It was a phone book. When we talked to our patients from Walker about moving here, they were all excited.”

Dr. April Sanchez will be practicing in the new location.

The office is at 29799 South Walker Road, Walker.

