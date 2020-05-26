A sign recognizing graduates of Albany High School recently was erected in front of the new Albany City Hall.
The large sign is accompanied by individual signs with the names of each graduate. The signs are a tribute to graduates who will not have a formal graduation because of the virus pandemic.
Mayor Eileen McCarroll said a small group of students asked to put signs bearing their names in front of the City Hall and then other students decided to add their names and the high school became engaged in the project. McCarroll said that some students purchased their own signs and that members of the community donated funds to purchase signs for the other students so that the entire class could be recognized. She said that many residents have stopped to take pictures and that some have suggested that the signs become an annual tradition.