THURSDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal choice, mixed fruit

Lunch: Shrimp poppers, macaroni and cheese, green beans, carrot cup, ranch dip, roll

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Sausage croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges

Lunch: Personal pan pizza, pizza dipping sauce, buttered corn, orange wedges

FRIDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or cereal choice, chilled peaches

Lunch: Beefy nachos, refried beans, salsa, taco salad cup

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Glazed doughnuts, fruit juice, tropical fruit

Lunch: Chicken and sausage gumbo, steamed brown rice, creamy potato salad, whole-wheat crackers, tropical fruit

MONDAY-OCT. 4

October menus not available.

View comments