THURSDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal choice, mixed fruit
Lunch: Shrimp poppers, macaroni and cheese, green beans, carrot cup, ranch dip, roll
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Sausage croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges
Lunch: Personal pan pizza, pizza dipping sauce, buttered corn, orange wedges
FRIDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or cereal choice, chilled peaches
Lunch: Beefy nachos, refried beans, salsa, taco salad cup
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Glazed doughnuts, fruit juice, tropical fruit
Lunch: Chicken and sausage gumbo, steamed brown rice, creamy potato salad, whole-wheat crackers, tropical fruit
MONDAY-OCT. 4
October menus not available.