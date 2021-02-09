On Jan. 22, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Mallory F. Brown, of Denham Springs, has been appointed to the Louisiana Commission for the Deaf. Brown will serve the board as the parent of a deaf person.
The Louisiana Commission for the Deaf provides people who are deaf, deaf-blind, hard of hearing and those with speech disorders with programs and services to help them access and navigate the world around them. Staff work closely with members of the deaf and deaf-blind communities to continuously improve the program and meet their needs.
LCD's goals are to allow everyone to communicate fully — regardless of their hearing; vision or speech-related abilities; improve access to needed communication supports; and to enable all people to participate in society and reach their full potential.
Yakima K. Black, of Baker, has been appointed to the Louisiana Rehabilitation Council. Black is the president and CEO of the Louisiana Assistive Technology Access Network and will serve as a representative of the area of rehabilitation technologies.
The Louisiana Rehabilitation Council listens to the concerns of those with disability issues then reviews, analyzes and evaluates the state rehabilitation program and collaborates with other state agencies, organizations and consumer groups.