Eleven months after winning ABC's "American Idol," Livingston Parish native Laine Hardy released two new songs and a music video Friday.
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the 19-year-old singer also is planning a "Ground I Grew Up On" virtual tour.
"Before the COVID-19 outbreak and social distancing orders, I filmed an awesome music video in my hometown and recorded two songs, 'Let There Be Country' and 'Ground I Grew Up On,'" Hardy said in an email on Tuesday.
To Watch Hardy sing "Ground I Grew Up On," click here.
A teaser posted on Facebook Monday night for the new video shows a picturesque sunrise in Livingston Parish, Hardy driving his truck, and a boat plying the waters of the Amite River.
According to the tour schedule, Hardy will give 13 Facebook Live and Instagram Live shows from Friday to May 11, including a Wednesday, April 15 virtual visit to "Live with Kelly and Ryan." Then, he'll start in-person concerts, kicking off at The Senate in Columbia, South Carolina, on May 15. He'll also appear at the IP Casino Resort Spa in Biloxi, Mississippi, on May 30. For the complete schedule so far, go to lainehardymusic.com.