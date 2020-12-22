Livingston Parish 4-H Junior Leader Club members collected 83 pairs of socks, 107 pairs of gloves and 12 hygiene kits to donate to the homeless in the community. The items were given to the Quad Area Community Action Agency to be distributed.
Livingston 4-H Junior Leaders collect warm socks, gloves for homeless
- Staff report
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
