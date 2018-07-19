LIVINGSTON — Parish officials are considering a new rule that would require developers to build more than one entrance in large, residential subdivisions.
Citing concerns about safety and ease of getting in and out, the four-member ordinance committee voted Thursday night on a draft ordinance that would affect new subdivisions.
"We think it would be safer for residents in (a) subdivision in case there is a fire and the street is blocked. Or maybe there is a flood that knocks a bridge out," said Albany-area Councilman Shane Mack.
The proposal would make developers put two entrances on subdivisions that have more than 150 homes and are located off parish roads and on subdivisions that have more than 200 homes and are located off state highways. The draft ordinance requires approval from the full Livingston Parish Council to go into effect.
Watson-area Councilman Garry "Frog" Talbert said he hears complaints from constituents living in large subdivisions who want the parish to build them a new entrance.
"Now we're seeing these mega-subdivisions," Talbert said. "We've got to at least ensure we address some of these concerns."
A few residents questioned how the proposed ordinance would affect the price of houses and the ability of developers to continue building large subdivisions.
Paco Swain, a subdivision developer from Albany, said developers could adapt to the proposed ordinance for new subdivisions, although it would be more of a problem for people adding onto existing subdivisions. He also raised the issue of long, narrow tracts of land where developers would not have room to add two entrances on the road.
Voting for the draft ordinance were Councilmen Mack, Talbert, R.C. "Bubba" Harris and John Wascom.