LIVINGSTON — A Forbes-sponsored survey of employees who work for large employers ranks Livingston Parish Public Schools as the second-best organization to work for in Louisiana in 2020, according to an analysis posted on the Forbes website.
The second annual Forbes list of top employers, which is based on a survey of 80,000 workers nationwide, consists of 51 separate rankings, one for each of the 50 states and Washington, D.C. Only employers with at least 500 workers on their payrolls were included in the survey.
Livingston Schools, which has nearly 3,900 contract, part-time and substitute employees, ranked second on the state’s list, only behind the Lafayette-based wholesale jewelry company Stuller, which employees 1,000 people.
The surveys were carried out between October and May, so employee opinions were collected before and after the coronavirus pandemic spread to the United States, according to Forbes. Forbes worked with the market research firm Statista to process the employee data.
“We are so very honored by this ranking, because it comes from our employees,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said. “Our mission at Livingston Parish Public Schools is to make a difference every day — not only in the lives of our students, but with our teachers, administrators, paraprofessionals and staff.”
“We truly see ourselves as a family that works together, sometimes cries together, and when the job is done, celebrates together. Every employee is essential to our success. We have a remarkable group of dedicated people in our system,” Murphy said.
All surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to share openly their opinions. The respondents were asked to rate their employers on a variety of criteria, including safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and openness to telecommuting. Statista then asked respondents how likely they would be to recommend their employer to others, and to nominate organizations in industries outside their own.
A total of 40 employers in Louisiana were recognized. The number of businesses ranked in each state was dependent on two factors — the number of qualifying employers and the size of the state’s workforce — and those with operations in more than one state had the opportunity to be listed multiple times.
The top 10 best employers in Louisiana were: Stuller, Livingston Parish Public Schools, St. Tammany Parish Public Schools, Willis-Knighton Health System, Capital One, Royal Dutch Shell, Waitr Holdings, Marriott International, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and Eldorado Resorts. Other school systems on the list included Tulane University (13), McNeese State University (17), Jefferson Parish Public School System (31), and Ouachita Parish School Board (40).
To view the Forbes analysis, visit the Forbes website. A listing of each’s state’s best employers can be obtained by selecting the state in an interactive option at the bottom of the home page.