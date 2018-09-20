DENHAM SPRINGS — A Denham Springs man was arrested Wednesday on a count of possession and distribution of images of child pornography, after State Police investigators found images and video of the pornography on the man's phone at his home, the State Police said.
Jessie Sibley, 28, was booked into the Livingston Parish jail on 11 counts of child pornography involving juveniles and one count of distribution of pornography involving juveniles, State Police said in a news release.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for Sibley's home and found the images there Wednesday morning.
Sibley was also booked on counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, State Police said.
The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted the FBI and the State Police in the case.