The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be hosting the 10th annual Boating Education Lagniappe Day on April 24 at eight different locations across the state.
The locations include Manchac Fire Department, 30221 La. 51, Akers.
During Boating Education Lagniappe Day, the agency will provide instructors for the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators boating education course; NASBLA boating education certification; food and drinks; giveaways; and door prizes all free.
LDWF urges the public to register quickly as most places have limited spaces available and registration is on a first-come first-served basis. To register for one of the eight April 24 classes, visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/boater-education and click on the link for “Find A Course Near You."
The in-person classes will follow all local COVID protocols and procedures.
Anybody born after Jan. 1, 1984, must complete a NASBLA-approved boating education course and carry proof of completion to operate a motorboat in excess of 10 horsepower.
The course includes information on choosing a boat, classification, hulls, motors, legal requirements and equipment requirements. The course also covers many navigation rules and charts, trailering, sailboats, canoeing, personal watercraft and more. Completion of the course will result in the student being issued a vessel operators certification.