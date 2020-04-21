state & district rally qualifiers.jpg

Holy Ghost Catholic School students Maggie Elkins and Jude Delatte performed well at rally. Maggie qualified for the Division V Literary Rally in spelling while Jude qualified in the Division V Literary Rally and the Louisiana State Rally in physical science. Jude was also a Southeastern Louisiana University scholarship winner.

 Provided photo

Holy Ghost Catholic School student Maggie Elkins qualified for the Division V Literary Rally in spelling, while Jude Delatte qualified in the Division V Literary Rally and the Louisiana State Rally in physical science. Jude was also a Southeastern Louisiana University scholarship winner.

View comments