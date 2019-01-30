Coming into the season, Denham Springs soccer coach Chris Thorne said his Yellow Jackets had two primary goals.
One was to win district. The other was to make the school's deepest run in the Division I playoffs.
The latter mission comes into focus now that the postseason is here.
Denham fell 3-1 to Catholic on Jan. 25 in the Division I District 3 title match.
"We came up short in the first one," Thorne said of Denham's goals. "Now the focus will be turning to the second one."
With a 12-player senior class, Thorne has lauded this year's team as possibly the best in school history.
But the Yellow Jackets must have success in the next couple weeks to validate that billing.
Denham Springs made it to the quarterfinals last year as the No. 10 seed, joining the 2014-15 squad as Thorne's only two teams to reach that round.
"If they can get past that, I think they can consider themselves the best," Thorne said of making it past the quarterfinals for the first time. "We'll see how they finish. I don't think (their legacy) will be written until then."
Collin Turner got Denham Springs off to an early lead against Catholic when he scored on a free kick in the 13th minute. Catholic tied the match before halftime, then got two second-half goals by Cole Cazenave to secure the district title.
It was the second straight setback for Denham, which fell to Northshore earlier in the week.
Prior to that, the Yellow Jackets had gone 11 straight matches without a loss.
Denham (19-4-2) still had one more regular-season match Tuesday against Holy Cross before entering the playoffs.
Brackets were to be announced Wednesday.
Hill, Johnson win City wrestling titles
Clayton Hill and Anthony Johnson were individual winners for Live Oak as the Eagles placed fifth in the 50th annual Baton Rouge City Championships wrestling meet.
The meet at Catholic High on Saturday was the final tuneup for teams before the state tournament Feb. 8-9 in Bossier City.
Hill, who took first at the Louisiana Classic one week earlier, won the 120-pound weight class by pinning Catholic's Luke Romano in 3 minutes, 54 seconds. Johnson was the winner at 138 when he pinned Andrew Trahan of Brusly in 1:52.
Live Oak, with 191 points, placed behind meet champion Catholic, runner-up St. Amant, Zachary and East Ascension.
Live Oak's Austin Cook, the runner-up at 182, lost by fall to Zachary's Caleb Mickelson in 42 seconds.
Mickelson joined Catholic's Ethan Ourso (106 pounds) as the meet's Outstanding Wrestlers.
Other top performers from Live Oak were Jordan Chenevert (third at 126), Jack Manchego (third at 152), Jordan Griffin (fourth at 145), Tyler Braun (fourth at 220) and Andrew Lusby (fourth at 106).
Walker's Thomas takes Sulphur job
Walker High once again seeks a coach to lead its football program.
Less than three months after having the interim tag removed, Wildcats coach Cecil Thomas is on his way to Sulphur as the new coach there. Thomas announced the move last week, citing financial considerations as the reason for his decision.
Thomas, who entered 2018 as Walker's offensive line coach, was named interim coach following the abrupt resignation of Lester Ricard in the first month of the season. He led the Wildcats to an 8-3 mark and a second-place finish in District 4-5A behind eventual state champion Zachary.
Walker lost to Hahnville in the first round of the 5A playoffs.
The next Walker coach will be the fourth for the program in four years.