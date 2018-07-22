Livingston Parish schools took a big step forward in its offerings of Advanced Placement courses this past school year.

With help from a national grant program, the school system administered 700 more tests in 2018 than in the previous year, an increase of 50 percent. Passing grades stayed at 38 percent, which is slightly above last year's state average.

"That's a huge positive," said Jody Purvis, supervisor of instruction for Livingston Parish Public Schools.

School officials are giving a lot of credit for the uptick to the National Math and Science Initiative, a program that funded five Livingston Parish schools — and will add a sixth this coming school year — to expand and improve their AP programs in English, math and science.

AP courses are college-level classes offered at high schools. Year-end tests are graded on a scale of 1 to 6, and students earning a 3 or higher can qualify for credit at colleges nationwide.

The Louisiana Department of Education has been pushing schools to add AP courses since 2011, although the state has been stuck towards the bottom of national lists that rank the number of kids earning college credit through the program. The state also falls short of national averages for the test scores.

Some school districts in Louisiana have been getting help from the National Math and Science Initiative, which is distributing a $13 million grant from ExxonMobil.

In Livingston Parish, Albany High, Denham Springs High, Live Oak High, Springfield High and Walker High were selected for the NMSI program this past year. French Settlement High School will start working with the program this coming school year.

The national program is pumping $2.7 million into the Livingston Parish School System for teacher training, student study sessions, classroom materials and financial awards for test takers over a three-year period. Similar awards have been made in East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes.

At the five Livingston Parish schools participating in NMSI last year, there was a 48 percent increase in the number of tests given. Overall, the number of students passing the exams rose by 4 percent.

Fueling the increase was Denham Springs High, where 86 percent more students took AP tests, and the students reaching passing scores rose from 32 to 46 percent.

Purvis said the school had been ramping up its AP offerings over the past few years, and it benefited from the national program.

"It was a real focus for that school. They were truly striving to build that program," Purvis said.

Most of the other schools saw slight declines in their scores, while more students were taking the nationally recognized tests.

At Albany High, 205 tests were administered while just 17 earned passing grades, about the same number passing as the previous year.

Livingston Parish started pushing AP exams along with the statewide initiative in the 2013-14 school year.

The school that led the way was Live Oak High School. In 2012, the school was administering 38 tests. This year, it gave 666 tests, the most in the parish.

Linda Roy, the school's instructional coach, said that when Live Oak High started pushing AP, students didn't want to take the classes, thinking they would be too hard. Parents discouraged their kids, because they worried the classes would hurt their GPA's, she said.

"Eventually, the parents saw the benefit of it, how prepared their students were for post-secondary school," Roy said.

She said NMSI pushed the school to bring more students into the AP classes, even those who traditionally would not be tracking to honors. The school saw its pass rate decrease by 7 percent, but she isn't discouraged.

Roy said that decrease is due to the large number of students enrolling in AP classes who aren't used to taking such rigorous coursework.

"I still think it's good," Roy said. "We have so many students who come back to us after they go to college, even if they scored a 2, and say they're better prepared for college."

Ellen Fort teaches AP calculus and AP computer science at Walker High School. Fort said the NMSI program led to her adding an AP computer science principles class. She said NMSI also provided support she needed to teach AP Calculus BC — an advanced math course — for the first time.

"The training is phenomenal," Fort said. NMSI provides summer institutes for teachers, as well as Saturday sessions for kids.

Fort said she also was given a mentor from the University of Notre Dame who helped her find ways to teach the challenging material.

Fort said 42 percent of her students got a passing score on their Calculus AB exams this year. Nationally, 57.5 percent of students passed that exam last year. National statistics are not yet available from this year.

Fort said she wants to see her students' scores increase. One hurdle: Students don't have a solid knowledge of trigonometry when they enter the advanced class.

"You always have teachers who say they don't come prepared," Fort said. "But it's still up to me to teach them, and I do that. I can improve, absolutely."