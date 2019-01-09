Hammond and Keep Hammond Beautiful Great American Cleanups are set for the next few month. Each event is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Upcoming 2019 dates include:
Jan. 19, Cate Square, 200 W. Charles St.
Feb. 16, North Oak Park, 2311 N. Oak St.
The next months are waiting for the cleanest city contest.
March: Downtown Parking Malls, 'The Oaks' North Cate Street at East Robert Street
April: Downtown Parking Malls, 'The Oaks' North Cate Street at East Robert Street
May: Downtown Parking Malls, 'The Oaks' North Cate Street at East Robert Street
Keep Hammond Beautiful meeting dates, meetings start at 10 a.m. at City Council Chambers.
Keep Hammond Beautiful meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of the month at the City Council Chambers, 312 E. Charles St., Hammond, to review the group's activities and discuss ways to help beautify the city and suppress litter.
Dates for 2019 are Feb. 12, March 12, April 9, May 14, June 11, July 9, Aug. 13, Sept. 10, Oct. 8, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10.