Sheila Gagliano, of Sunshine Ladies, a part of the Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community, was awarded one of the two Heart of Louisiana Volunteers for Family and Community awards last year.
The award is given by the state organization to recognize outstanding community volunteers.
Gagliano has made extraordinary contributions to the club and the parish for many years, according to a news release. She crochets many blankets for area nursing homes or veterans' homes. She is involved in several projects and serves as the club's Literacy Chairman and Family Life Chairman. She volunteers at the Fuller House and Options and spends many hours each week serving her community. Before COVID-19 restrictions, she was an integral part of the club's bingo project at a local nursing home, and is looking forward to resuming that activity.
The other recipient of this award was Mary Hennegan Spano of Jefferson Parish. Other nominees included Letha Briggs of Lafayette, Betty Fredericks of St. Martin, Kay Stone of Terrebonne, and Marilyn Strickland of Jeff Davis.
Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family And Community is the all-volunteer arm of the LSU Ag Center Extension Service. Formerly known as Homemaker's Club, the group has been in existence as long as the extension service, which was formed in 1936. Tangipahoa Parish is one of 15 parishes that belong to the statewide organization Louisiana Volunteers for Family and Community.
For information on the clubs, contact President Marie Heck at marie_heck@yahoo.com or visit http://www.tangivfc.com.