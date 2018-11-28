As a complement to the Lighting of the Old City Hall holiday festival Friday, the Spotlight Theater Players, the city’s theater company, presented a radio play version of Charles Dickens’ holiday favorite, “A Christmas Carol.”
The production was held on the second floor of the historic Old City Hall in a room that held 45 guests. To accommodate the large numbers who sought to see the drama, free tickets were passed out in advance to the attendees at the lighting festival. Two presentations of the play were offered — one at 7 p.m. and a second one at 8 p.m.
Robert Reynolds, one of the actors, said the production was based on the famed 1939 Campbell’s Playhouse Radio Version of “A Christmas Carol.” The story was chosen because of its status as a classic tale about Christmas and the importance of learning all about the true meaning of the special season.
The play’s ensemble donned costumes typical of England in the time of Charles Dickens. The costumes added to the production, which focused on the vocalizations that were the hallmark of the once-popular radio productions.
The production of the Christmas-themed play was designed to add yet another activity to the popular Old City Hall lighting event that drew a very large crowd for a number of activities designed to usher in the holiday season.
Charlotte Reynolds, another actress in the production, said the Spotlight Theater Players' purpose is to bring live theater to the community. The group is already planning a production of “Steel Magnolias” that will be ready for shows on March 28-30. The productions will be held at the Old South Jamboree in Robert.
For those who missed the production of “A Christmas Carol,” another showing will be held on Saturday, Dec. 1, at the John Schneider Theater in Holden at 3 p.m. For additional information about the show, those interested can contact Robert Reynolds at (225) 315-3776.