K’Mari Parr, Kyleah Nelson and Jameshia Muse, students at Woodland Park Magnet School, watch during a visit from the Hammond Fire station, where they learned fire prevention, fire safety, and got to check out the big red fire truck.
Woodland Park Magnet School students Cordarius Carter and Sylan Dunnaway are helped off a fire truck by Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention Kace Nielsen, of the Hammond Fire Department.
Provided photo
K’Mari Parr, Kyleah Nelson and Jameshia Muse, students at Woodland Park Magnet School, watch during a visit from the Hammond Fire station, where they learned fire prevention, fire safety, and got to check out the big red fire truck.
Provided photo
Woodland Park Magnet School students, from let, Klyn Stewart, firefighter Cody Gueldnet, Kyliahna Sanders and Ty’ronna Jackson take a break from learning about fire prevention.