Special Olympics athletes brought home more than 120 awards from the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida, this summer, and on Sept. 17, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser hosted a special recognition for a group of special Louisiana athletes.
In June, the 58 athletes, along with their coaches and families, departed as Louisiana ambassadors for the annual Special Olympics USA Games. They returned to Louisiana with 122 awards, including gold, silver and bronze medals, along with ribbons awarded for fourth through eighth place. Louisiana’s athletes competed in athletics (track and field), basketball, bocce, bowling, flag football, powerlifting, softball and swimming.
Winners from Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes include:
Basketball: Jonavon Roberts, a unified partner, Ponchatoula, 5th; Jaila Golden, a unified partner, Springfield, 5th
Bocce: Carson Phills, coach, Hammond
Bowling: Courtney Calhoon, athlete, Hammond, singles, 8th; doubles, 3rd; team, 3rd
Softball: Kawliga Douglas, athlete, Hammond, 1st; Jordon Dwyer, athlete, Ponchatoula, 1st; Joshua Earhart, athlete, Hammond, 1st; Brian Phillips, athlete, Hammond, 1st; Andrew Soape, athlete, Hammond, 1st; Brooke Balser, unified partner, Ponchatoula, 1st; Eric Earhart, unified partner, Hammond, 1st; Dalton Motichek, unified partner, Hammond, 1st; and Trey Earhart, coach, Hammond
Nungesser opened Fontainebleau State Park in Mandeville to these athletes and their families for the day. The Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board served a seafood lunch for everyone.