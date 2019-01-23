Did you know in 2018 the most popular New Year’s resolution was to get healthier, get more exercise and save more money? And that 80 percent of New Year’s resolutions are broken by the second week of February, according to Boston Insider?
Here are a few ways to succeed in New Year’s resolution for 2019.
Set Specific Goals: If you want to be accountable and measure the amount of time and effort you will put into making healthier changes; incorporating S.M.A.R.T. is beneficial. SMART goals are:
(S) Specific, what you want to do? Lose 10 pounds?
(M) Measurable, weigh yourself every morning, measure lost inches around waist?
(A) Attainable, how are you going to accomplish goal? What resources do you have? What resources do you need? Possibly, a scale, tape measurer, or a health coach?
(R) Realistic/Relevant, how much effort will you put into your goal, what can you do?
(T) Timely, how long will it take to accomplish goal (three, six, or nine months?)
Start Small: If you want to run a marathon, you have to first run a mile. By planning to walk or run every day or walk a mile every day, you can increase the time you walk or run daily and should be able to run a marathon. It is recommended to complete 30 to 60 minutes of moderate physical activity per day. Consult with your physician before beginning regiment.
Change Your Behavior: If you are used to eating out for lunch, you can pack a healthy lunch. If want to reduce fat from your diet, bake, grill or boil your food instead of frying, and cook with extra-virgin olive oil. Stay physically active, clean around the house, stand instead of sitting, take the stairs instead of elevator. For more ways to change eating behaviors, visit health.harvard.edu/blog/harvard-to-usda-check-out-the-healthy-eating-plate-201109143344.
Share with Friends and Family: Small goals deserve praise. Share your lifestyle changes with family and friends. If you are changing your eating habits, such as reducing sugar in your diet, let family members know at the next gathering you will bring a fruit bowl as the dessert. If you've lost 2 pounds, your clothing is looser, did not drink any sugary beverages, and/or you walked, share successes with family and friends and do not forget to write it down.
Don’t be Hard on Yourself: You’ve accomplished your goals and made it passed the second week of February, continue to set SMART goals, change behaviors, share with family and friends, and be proud that you will continue your healthy lifestyle journey!
SMART Portions program
If you want to start a healthy lifestyle journey in 2019, enroll into our SMART Portions-A Healthy Weight Management program, a four-week program that teaches lifestyle management, including healthy food demonstrations, meal planning, food label reading, hands-on education, weekly weigh-ins, food journaling and receiving nutritional items to use at home. Registration is required, and the cost is $50.
The program starts Feb. 4. Registration is required by Monday.
The AgCenter also offers Worksite Wellness, Dining with Diabetes, Mediterranean Diet, Faithful Families, and Food Preservation-Canning, as well as monthly Lunch and Learn classes. Contact Keisha Fletcher at LSU AgCenter-Tangipahoa at (985) 748-9381 or KFletcher@agcenter.lsu.edu for information.