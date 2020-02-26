Holy Ghost Catholic School announces Joseph DiGiovanni and Claire Chauvin are the recipients of the Brotherhood/Sisterhood Award. Each year, one boy and one girl in eighth grade are chosen by their peers to receive this award based on their character, inclusiveness and Christian values.
Holy Ghost Catholic School presents annual Brotherhood/Sisterhood Award
- Staff report
Advocate Staff
