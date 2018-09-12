The Livingston Parish Library’s culinary cookbook club, Cookbook Challenge, provides an opportunity for home cooks, amateur bakers and wannabe chefs to try new recipes, improve their skills and showcase their culinary talents while socializing with other like-minded adult foodies.
Each month, club members choose a challenging recipe from a designated cookbook. The following month, participants return with their prepared dish for tasting. For their Aug. 14 meeting, club members prepared dishes from Ree Drummond’s "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Food from My Frontier."
The next Cookbook Challenge will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at the Main Branch of the Livingston Parish Library, 20390 Iowa St., Livingston. Club members will bring prepared dishes from Giada de Laurentiis’ "Everyday Italian" cookbook. New members can show up for a good meal and plan to choose their recipe for the following month’s meeting. For information, visit www.mylpl.info.