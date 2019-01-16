DENHAM SPRINGS — The Arts Council of Livingston Parish placed all its focus on photography for its exhibit that opened Jan. 5 and will remain on display through Feb. 23.
The 10 photographers whose work is on display were honored with a reception Saturday, Jan. 12, at the Arts Council Gallery in historic downtown Denham Springs. The Arts Council partnered with the Parish Photography League to host the exhibit, “The Best of 2018.”
Photography League members were invited to submit pictures taken during the past year. The photographers chose the pictures that are hanging and each offering reflects the major interest of the particular photographer.
The majority of the photographers identified themselves as hobbyists and said they have pursued photography as a way of expressing their desire to create art through the lens of a camera.
Norman Strickland, of Denham Springs, who is showing a striking photograph that is printed on canvas, said he enjoys photographing landscapes and sports.
“It’s my way of telling a story through pictures," he said. "I have been pursuing photography seriously for about five years and I find it fascinating. It’s something I really enjoy.”
Stricklind’s picture is of a rural church near Rosedale that has been in continuous use since 1859.
Jack Mount, who has worked as a police officer at LSU and also pursues photography as a hobby, said that while he takes pictures of various subjects, his passion is taking pictures of vehicles, especially drag racers.
“I shoot cars and trucks because I like them. It’s something that I truly enjoy,” he said.
Robert Corbin, of Central, said he photographs whatever catches his eye. His large photograph of Jackson Square in New Orleans hangs on the central wall in the reception area of the gallery.
“This picture is a case of being at the right place at the right time," he said. "A rain shower had just ended and the crowds had scattered, so I had an unobstructed view of Jackson Square with all the buggies lined up in front. I just shot, and this is the picture I came up with."
The reception opened with a lecture on photography by Jenny Bauer, who said she became interested in photography because of her love for nature.
"When taking pictures, there are no rules," she told the group. "We can talk about the things that make for a great photograph, but it all comes down to what you see and what you want to portray as a photographer.”
After exploring such topics as balance, leading lines, viewpoints, symmetry and patterns, backgrounds, depth and cropping, she said that the more the photographer practices the better he or she will get. She said photographers should not apologize for using manual settings when taking pictures.
“You don’t have to apologize for taking pictures with your telephone either. … Some of the newer telephones have cameras with as much capability for taking great photos as a camera. Just keep taking pictures of things you like.”
Professional photographer Adin Putnam offered a second workshop at the gallery later in the day.
Photographers exhibiting their works are Bauer, Putnam, Corbin, Mount, Strickland, Phil Deveroux, Erik Herrmann, Dawn Rush, Charles Stutts and Jackie Wilson.