COA Mardi Gras dance
The Livingston Council on Aging will host a Mardi Gras dance for senior citizens 60 years or older from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 1 at the Denham Springs meal site, 949 Government Drive. Admission is $6 per person, $10 per couple. Dinner will be served, and live music provided by the band Poo-Yai.
AARP Defensive Driving class planned
An AARP 55 Alive Defensive Driving class will be held for seniors from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 26 at the Livingston Council on Aging, 949 Government Drive, Denham Springs. The cost of the class will be $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Call Sheri at (225) 664-0664 or (225) 664-9343 for information.
Helping children with anxiety
The Livingston Parish public schools Family Resource Center is holding "The Anxious Child" workshop to help adults recognize the difference between anxiety and ADHD and learn how to help their child. The workshop is at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Literacy and Technology Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker. Seating is limited, so call or email to reserve a seat. Contact jennifer.rabalais@lpsb.org or (225) 667-1098. Be prepared to give your child's school and grade level when registering.
Alice in Wonderland on stage
The Livingston Parish Talented Arts Program will present "Alice in Wonderland" at 7 p.m. Feb. 22-23 at Suma Hall, 28975 S. Satsuma Road, Livingston. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
Save the date
- Pioneer Day will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 16 at Train Station Park in Denham Springs.
- The Livingston Parish Talented Music Program Walker Area will present "Into the Music and Into the Woods, JR. at 6:30 p.m. March 21 and 23 at Suma Hall Theater.
- The Automotive Class at the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center is holding its fifth annual car show on March 23 in Walker.
- A free Cajun Country Jam featuring Shenandoah and many other artists will be May 4 in downtown Denham Springs.
