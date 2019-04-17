DENHAM SPRINGS — The latest children’s art class sponsored by the Arts Council of Livingston Parish at the council’s gallery on April 6 challenged youngsters 8-12 to paint a Picasso Easter Bunny utilizing acrylics paint on canvas.
The class attracted its maximum number of 12 budding artists who were encouraged by their instructor, Dena Olinde, to use their imagination in creating their vision of what a colorful Easter Bunny might look like.
From the outset, Olinde explained that Picasso didn’t follow the usual lines, and that he let his creative genius lead him to paint pictures that stimulate the imagination even if they can sometimes be confusing and difficult to understand on first examination.
Olinde said of the selection for a model artist, “Picasso was a master, a genius, and he is so interesting because he dared to be different. He was not afraid to experiment with color and with arranging elements in his paintings that were new and intriguing,” she said.
She encouraged her young painters to draw and paint their pictures of an Easter Bunny in a way that used a lot of color and put emphasis on their own ideas of what the bunny should look like.
She began the class teaching the basics of drawing, instructing the students to start with drawing the face of the rabbit. She suggested starting with a large oval for the face centered in the middle of the canvases provided for the children. The ears came next; Olinde told the students that they should make the ears in any manner they wanted but to make them “wide” so that they could fill them with color.
“Don’t be afraid to draw crazy lines and to put things like the eyes, nose and mouth in funny ways. You can have one eye looking one way and the other eye looking the other way. Draw what you want to draw,” she admonished.
Olinde stressed that Picasso used mismatched element in his paintings and that this was a feature that made those who looked at his art take the time to really look deep to see what the painting was all about. “Picasso gave artists the opportunity to be creative and to try new things. I want you to do the same,” she said.
For demonstration purposes, Olinde had created a very colorful Easter Bunny that might well have been painted by Picasso. The bunny’s ears were set at different angles, the eyes were mismatched, the bunny was wearing a bow tie, and his face was crisscrossed with lines and different patches of color.
The students sketched their general impression of a Picasso Easter Bunny and then began painting. Each child was given a small palette with a number of basic colors included. Olinde told the children how to mix paints to arrive at different colors and shades, and she pointed out the colors that just don’t mix well.
As the students began to paint, her repeated theme was, “I want this to be your art work. Paint what you feel like painting. Use lots of color, try different colors by mixing your paints.”
Olinde, a kindergarten teacher at North Live Oak school, has been in the classroom for 31 years. She holds certification in K-eighth grade instruction and has taught K-third grade for much of her career. She said she taught art for five years, but when the demand for regular classroom teachers became critical, she returned to the classroom.
She said she incorporates art into her kindergarten classes when time permits and added that she wishes there was more time for art instruction in today’s elementary school curriculums. She has taught art classes for the Arts Council of Livingston Parish for a number of years and also teaches classes at the Lockhart Center during the summer programs offered by the Arts Council.
“Children love art, and they are eager to drop other classroom activities for art instruction. It’s unfortunate that the demands on today’s students don’t allow for more time for the visual and performing arts. The children who get to participate in the art classes offered through the Arts Council are very fortunate,” she said.
Her young pupils generally agreed with her assessment.
Mahi Pathak, a fifth grader at Juban Park Elementary, said she has been drawing and painting since she was 5 years old. “I love art, and I draw and paint at home all the time. I have been attending classes here at the arts center for several years. I plan on making art a part of my life as long as I am in school and even after that. Art is so much fun, and it is a big part of my life,’ she said.
Emma Levy, a fourth grader, said that she enjoys painting because it is “fun and creative.” However, she added, “Sometimes at home, I don’t like to paint as much because I always make a mess that I have to clean up … but I still enjoy painting, mess and all.”
A number of the young artists have attended one or more art classes at the council’s center, and they come back for more because they enjoy the experience, said Charlotte Reynolds, who manages the gallery for the Arts Council of Livingston Parish.
Reynolds said the children’s classes, which are offered on one Saturday of every month, and other youth-oriented programs, are an important aspect of the what the Arts Council is trying to accomplish. She said the classes are very popular and usually when a new class is announced, it fills up within a few hours.
By the class’s conclusion, the children had created wild but imaginative pieces of artwork that reflected their interpretation of what the great master might have created. Some of the pictures were quite bizarre, but all were colorful and the young artists all seemed pleased with their morning’s work.