DENHAM SPRINGS — Holiday shoppers who are looking for an original, special gift for a family member or friend might do well to visit the Arts Council of Livingston Parish’s Gallery on Hummel Street in the Historic Downtown District during the “100 Under 100” art sale that will continue through the end of December.
More than 100 pieces of art by 16 artists are on sale for less than $100 per piece. Additionally, each artist was allowed to have one creation on sale for more than $100. Art objects on sale include oil and acrylic paintings, watercolors, fabric art, jewelry and photographs. Most of the hanging art is framed and ready to hang. Also available are a number of sleeved photographs that can be framed in the manner deemed most fitting by the purchaser.
Some of the participating artists gathered at the gallery Nov. 10 for a public reception. A second reception will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dec. 22.
“This is really something special for those who appreciate art and craftsmanship," said photographer Kitty Kuhnert, one of the contributing artists. "This is the perfect opportunity to find that something special that will always be remembered. The prices are very reasonable and everyone will have plenty of time to shop with the sale going on through the end of December.”
Kuhnert said that at an earlier sale, a woman purchased a picture she had taken inside the Old State Capitol.
“The woman took the time to write to me and say that she had purchased the picture because her mother had worked at the Old State Capitol for many years and that the picture reminded her of her mother," she said. "It was so nice of her to take the time to write. She would never have acquired the picture had it not been on display here for sale. Those kinds of stories mean so much to me."
Photographer Judy Momenzadeh said the sale “is really great for many reasons. For one thing, it give artists an opportunity to sell a few of their creations at a reasonable price. Most of the artists have reduced the prices of their works to make them more appealing to the public. We all enjoy sharing our creations with the public.”
Jewelry maker Cherie Ducote-Breaux has a large number of rings, necklaces and earrings on sale. Her jewelry uses quilling to create much of her jewelry. She creates beads using special paper that she quills, or tightly winds, into beads. She then sprays the beads with a polyacrylic, which gives the beads a glossy, permanent finish.
For some pieces, she also used scrapbook paper to make her beads. “Using the beads makes the jewelry special and one-of-a-kind. Besides, the beads are light, meaning that the finished piece of jewelry is light and easier to wear,” she said.
Artist Kerry Curtain chose as his specially priced piece a large painting of his cat sitting by a window intently watching red birds. The painting, “Minew With Redbirds,” which hangs in the entrance to the gallery, was inspired, he said, by a relative who believed that the spirit of a departed family member resided in red birds.
“My cat wasn’t very cooperative; it scratched me several times while I was trying to get it to pose. I guess that’s one more peril of being an artist,” he said.
Curtain, who teaches art classes, said sharing his talent is rewarding.
Mary Felder, a member of the art council’s board and the group’s immediate past president, said the art classes are “more popular than ever.”
“As soon as classes are announced, they fill up. We recently had to add a second art class because of the demand,” she said.
Felder said last year’s holiday art sale proved to be popular and a large number of pieces were purchased.
“When the gallery is open during the week, we have many visitors who come in to view the current show that is on display," Felder said. "Last year, we stayed busy during the holiday art sale, and we anticipate that we will have many visitors again this year."
The Arts Council Gallery is open from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Artists participating in the holiday sale include Jenny Bauer, John Bolander, Curtain, Ducote-Breaux, Felder, Donna Francisco, Liz Harman, Kuhnert, Momenzadeh, Sara Smith, Sara Starkey, Kristine Stone, Teri Sullivan, Jerry Wacker, Michelle Conques and Wayne Woodworth.