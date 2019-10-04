A Killian alderman is wanted on suspicion of using the town’s tax ID number to purchase personal property, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Spokesperson Lori Steele said LSPO received a complaint that an alderman may have used the town's tax ID number for personal use.
Through their investigation, deputies found an unauthorized online purchase from Home Depot for a washing machine. Steele said the alderman used the town’s Tax ID number to avoid paying sales taxes.
She said the washing machine was located at his home for personal use.
Alderman Blaine LeMaire is wanted on malfeasance in office and computer fraud, both felonies, and theft, a misdemeanor.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Sheriff's office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).