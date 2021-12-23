Louisiana first lady Donna Edwards visited Independence Leadership Academy on Dec. 13 to celebrate the book launch of Sharon Philipson’s fourth grade class. The students wrote and published a book about their experiences during Hurricane Ida.
The classroom at ILA sustained damage from a fallen tree, and many of the students experienced similar damage at home during the storm.
Philipson asked DonorsChoose.org to help fund a class project. The students learned about hurricanes in their English/reading unit and added their experiences during the storm.
Students wrote and illustrated the book using the publisher's kit. The book was published through School Mate Publishing Company, and each student received a copy.