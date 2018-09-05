Aug. 22
STAFFORD, LINDA: 58, 22016 Norma Jean Lane, Holden, probation.
STEWART, WHITNEY: 27, 22829 Elbert St., Albany, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer.
JOHNSON, KENDRICK: 27, 17306 E. Cooper Road, Loranger, transported/court/return
ADAMS, JARAN: 17, 27205 La. 43, Hammond, illegal possession of stolen things.
DEVITO, MICHAEL: 46, 29328 S. Palmetto Road, Walker, domestic abuse battery.
DORSEY, PATRICIA M.: 52, 36804 Fore Road, Denham Springs, fugitive.
BAHAM, FLOYD R.: 41, 18582 Scivique Lane, Denham Springs, court costs, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, failure to appear, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
BROWN, JEANNE: 50, 419 Crowyden Ave., Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
GARDNER, JASON LOWELL: 45, 3605 Eagle Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, domestic aggravated battery, simple battery, leased movable, obtain by false represent/failure to return.
ABRON, BRYAN O.: 31, 31460 Red Oak St., Springfield, simple battery domestic violence, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
THORNTON, CANDICE LYNN: 35, 24635 Heritage Lane North, Springfield, theft, resisting an officer.
SAMPLES, WILLIAM: 40, 30870 Lilac St., Denham Springs, stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified places, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, bicycles/front lamps/side and rear reflectors.
SAUCIER, KALE WALKER: 27, 30094 Huntington Place, Walker, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, proper equipment required on vehicles/unsafe vehicles, vehicle registration expired.
DENAULT, JOHN L.: 21, 30228 Milton Road, Walker, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
MARSHALL, JESSE LEON: 38, 1327 E. La. 30, Gonzales, possession of firearm by person convicted of domestic violence in last 10 years, aggravated assault with a firearm, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, possess/deal in unregistered/illegally transferred weapons, battery of a police officer.
Aug. 23
GORDON, TAMARA: 29, 13464 Hammack Road Lot P, Denham Springs, appearing in an intoxicated condition.
BERRONES, SONJA C.: 53, 4727 Cornoustic St., Pasadena, Texas, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
PETERS, EDDIE F.: 29, 29530 Catholic Hall Road, Hammond, taillamps, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
DEAN, BRANDON M.: 37, 1125 S. Burgess Road, Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses careless operation.
HARRIS, JENNIFER M.: 26, 35782 Bend Road, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving under suspension for prior driving while intoxicated offense, obstructing public passages, driving while intoxicated.
STEWART, TASMIN TARELL: 29, 2254 Carolyn Ave., Denham Springs, possession of marijuana, proper equipment required on vehicles, no driver's license, registration certificates, littering prohibited.
CORBIN, DONAVAN: 31, 15961 Gunboat Landing Road, Maurepas, theft.
JOHNSON, TYRONE A.: 22, 3811 Daytona Ave., Baton Rouge, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles expired vehicle registration, suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review.
WOODRUFF, MURPHY: 31, 1315 Baptiste Road, Walker, simple assault, domestic abuse battery, misdemeanor child endangerment.
MANISCALLO, AMANDA: 40, 10338 Buddy Ellis Road, Denham Springs, domestic aggravated battery.
HOPKINS, KIMBERLY: 20, 8275 Vincent Road, Denham Springs, aggravated assault, simple battery, cyberstalking telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
BOONE, ELIZABETH: 60, 32185 Pattie Anne Drive, Denham Springs, domestic aggravated battery.
HUSSEY, JACOB R.: 23, 11620 Airline Highway #216, Baton Rouge, fugitive.
BRANCH, DERIC: 37, 305 W. Jefferson Highway, Gramercy, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
AVANTS, JERRY W.: 54, 34227 Weiss Road, Walker, arson with intent to defraud.
DIEZ, DAX: 27, 45068 Robin Trail Road, St. Amant, Department Of Corrections incarceration.
SMITH, ROLAND: 66, 14724 Paradise Road, Maurepas, hit-and-run driving.
ROLLS, THOMAS E.: 61, 25679 Cuyhanga Drive, Denham Springs, molestation of a juvenile, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
GRAESER, GAGE: 20, 13848 Cypress Ridge Ave., Baton Rouge, battery of a dating partner.
FOSTER, RANDY D.: 60, 138 Hummell St., Denham Springs, false certificates, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
EVERETT, ADRIAN: 42, 18402 Prairie Road, Prairieville, simple arson, arson with intent to defraud, speeding, traffic bench warrant, issuing worthless checks.
EVERETT, TAMMY B.: 38, 18402 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville, simple arson, speeding, no driver's license, amount of fees/credit or refund/duration of license.
WHITMIRE, AMY: 36, 29933 Melanie St., Walker, speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, driving while intoxicated.
SEVERIO, HERMAN R.: 72, 34730 Weiss Road, Walker, possession of firearm, carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, arson with intent to defraud.
PURVIS, RICKEY THOMAS: 37, 22456 Newport Drive, Denham Springs, driver must be licensed, vehicle registration expired.
PONTHIER, ERIC JASON: 20, 23605 Primerose Court, Denham Springs, speeding, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
PORTER, SONNY MICHAEL: 43, 20575 Saun Drive, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, proper equipment required on vehicles/unsafe vehicles, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, monetary instrument abuse, security required.
Aug. 24
FISHER, JOHN: 28, 11385 Burgess Ave., Denham Springs, expired motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
WISE, CHRISTOPHER: 29, 363 Steel Blvd., Baton Rouge, fugitive, two counts speeding, two counts no driver's license.
SHUFF, AMANDA: 35, 19400 Gourdon Lane, Port Vincent, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles, taillamps, vehicle license required, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
GUEDRY, TIFFANY: 34, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old.
QUICK, BENJAMIN: 34, Little Road, Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old.
WEST, RASHAUD: 25, 17076 E. Coleman St., Hammond, Department Of Corrections incarceration.
JARRELL, KEVIN: 47, 22421 Holmes Lane, Robert, duty of offender to notify law enforcement of change of address, residence or other registration.
JONES, CHRISTOPHER: 32, 228 Crooked Creek, Lafayette, transported/court/return.
HOLMAN, DUSTIN DANIEL: 39, 10709 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, unauthorized use of a movable, theft by fraud, theft, simple criminal damage to property, driving while intoxicated, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, speeding.
FARRIS, BLAKE RYAN: 24, 2175 Oak Grove Drive, Baton Rouge, littering prohibited, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, domestic abuse battery.
SMITH, STEPHEN: 30, 3630 Olge Lee Drive, Baton Rouge, illegal possession of stolen things.
ONEAL, DERMA BRENT: 39, 15067 La. 16, Amite, theft of timber, theft, unauthorized use of a movable, fugitive.
WILSON, LESTER: 19, 14846 Forest Grove, Central, four counts simple burglary.
BALLARD, CHERYL: 37, 11190 Judalon Drive, Denham Springs, felony theft.
CUMMINGS, JAY W.: 50, 30862 Lilac St., Denham Springs, probation administrative sanction.
WINN, JOLYNN: 53, 11332 Arnold Road Lot 18, Denham Springs, simple arson.
HILL, ADDISON OQUIN: 26, 12225 Brown Road, Denham Springs, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.
LANE, ROBERT: 44, 31964 Pats Lane, Springfield, security required, speeding, no driver's license, failure to appear.
KIRK, KANDARLYN: 29, 10247 Dundee Drive, Baker, felony theft, two counts enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, security required, resisting an officer, child passenger restraint system.
FLATTMAN, JASON: 34, 42196 Gorden Drive, Ponchatoula, transported/court/return.
MCDONALD, CONNOR DAVID: 20, 30914 La. 16, Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old.
MOORE, ANTHONY: 49, 538 Garr Road, Ruston, two counts sexual battery, oral sexual battery.
TEAL, MICHAEL: 48, 24434 Millican Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, two counts simple battery domestic violence, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
TOLAR, MCKINLEY: 19, 30914 La. 16, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
GREMILLION,TRISTAN: 18, 30914 La. 16, Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
SCOTT, DARRION: 19, 30914 La. 16, Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen firearm, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, speeding.
Aug. 25
LOVELADY, AYANNA: 23, 944 Hammond Manor Drive, Baton Rouge, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
MALLET, KATIE NICOLE: 34, 77254 La. 51, Kentwood, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
KINCHEN, WALTER: 39, 33169 Eric Kinchen Lane, Springfield, misdemeanor domestic abuse child endangerment.
KILBOURNE, JEREMY: 30, 30942 Creekbend Ave., Denham Springs, illegal possession of stolen firearm, security required, temporary plates issued by dealers.
CHOLLETTE, NEAL: 47, 7044 Morgan Road, Greenwell Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
RUTHERFORD, ANNETTE: 36, 41120 Merritt Evans, Prairieville, criminal trespass, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
LEONARD, CHRISTINA: 32, 12258 Mocking Bird, Walker, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, theft.
SIBLEY, BRANDON: 23, 8561 Cook Drive, Denham Springs, three counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, two counts distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, switched plate.
DOWNING, ANDREW: 31, 6547 Martin Drive, Zachary, aggravated flight from an officer, intentional refusal to stop, life endangerment, resisting an officer, disarming of a peace officer, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, battery of a police officer.
CUPIT, JEREMY: 33, 1015 F E Sellers Highway, Monticello, Mississippi, driving while intoxicated.
ALBARADO, CHRIS DAVID: 40, 3955 Elanor Drive, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
WEBB, JASEN: 39, 5145 Maple Drive, Baton Rouge, five counts manufacture, four counts cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, four counts distribution, three counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, proper equipment required on vehicle, inspection tag required, vehicle registration expired.
PICOU, SHANNON LEA: 46, 10017 Florida Blvd., Walker, felony theft.
WOMACK, CHAD: 36, 560 Pistol Womack Road, Greensburg, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, stop signs and yield signs.
MCKLEMURRY, DAVE: 48, P.O. Box 58, Pride, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, deposit of license in lieu of security upon arrest/receipt loads on vehicles/care required, traffic bench warrant.
Aug. 26
JONES, JILL ANN: 43, 28026 Satsuma Road, Livingston, felony theft.
MORGAN, MARCUS EUGENE: 34, 23605 Primrose St., Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, parole.
WOFFORD, ROBBY: 37, 30906 Honeysuckle Road, Denham Springs, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
STEWART, CHRISTEN: 30, 31227 La. 43, Albany, speeding, registration certificates.
JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER: 24, 30100 Walker N. Apt. #317, Walker, parking spaces for certain disabled persons secretary to require periodical inspection.
LAY, BILLY: 37, 13440 Lonnie Wascom Drive, Walker, domestic abuse battery.
WATSON, JOE: 52, 48268 Whiskey Lane, Tickfaw, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, fugitive.
O'CONNOR, TIMOTHY: 24, 13416 Dot Lee Drive, Denham Springs, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, speeding.
JULIAO, BRANDI NICHOLE: 29, 31964 Pats Lane, Springfield, fugitive.
PHILLIPS, LAKESHA MARSHEANNA: 40, 29879 Henderson Lane, Walker, violation of protective orders.
ABREO, STACI: 36, 21727 Waterfront East Drive, Maurepas, domestic abuse battery.
NICHOLES, THOMAS RAY: 28, 28057 Dogwood Lane, Holden, domestic abuse battery.
THOMPSON, AMANDA NICOLE: 29, 28057 Dogwood Lane, Holden, theft.
MOADE, DANIEL: 41, 23870 Hutchinson Cemetery Road, aggravated battery cruelty to juveniles.
Aug. 27
ORILLION, LARRY WILLIAM: 30, 13360 Dot Lee Drive, Denham Springs, no driver's license, stop signs and yield signs, taillamps, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
VIDRINE, JASON E.: 44, 22445 Joe May Road, Denham Springs, proper equipment required on vehicles, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance.
CAUSEY, JASON E: 46, 1507 Sunset Drive, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
GUILLEMET, CHRISTOPHER L.: 30, 30752 Arlington Drive, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
KING, KATIE ANN: 17, 18346 Sally St., Prairieville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
THOMPSON, JOSHUA JERMAINE: 39, 16087 Windson Drive, Tickfaw, transported/court/return.
BURKS, BENJAMIN: 22, 30833 Creek Valley Drive, Denham Springs, fugitive.
HARRINGTON, DUSTIN: 32, 42498 Weber Road, Gonzales, court cost, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, fugitive.
HARGROVE, HALEIGH A.: 17, 13055 N. Ridge Drive, Walker, domestic abuse battery.
LANDRY, CLYDE: 41, 2977 Union Church Road, Baskin, simple kidnapping.
DISSPAYNE, CHRISTOPHER L.: 58, 8550 Clover St., Denham Springs, false imprisonment/offender armed with dangerous weapon, first-degree rape
DEROUCHEY, GARY HOUSTON: 49, 19269 McLin Road, Livingston, when passing on the right is permitted, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
AGERTON, WILLIAM WESLEY: 56, 19269 McLin Road, Livingston, driving while intoxicated.
SAMUEL, SHELITA L.: 38, 4216 Fairfield, Baton Rouge, transported/court/return, theft, aggravated battery.
RAMIREZ, ALVIN: 45, 19066 Wild Oak Lane, Ponchatoula, careless operation, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, traffic bench warrant, simple assault, disturbing the peace.
BASS, SHERRIE: 25, 2852 Nicholson Lake Drive, Baton Rouge, illegal possession of stolen things, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
VINCENT, ALICIA R.: 37, 2530 Riverview Drive, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, failure to pay child support.
CORONA, LAURIE M.: 33, 119 Woodland Drive, Denham Springs, theft.
HART, DALVIS: 41, 29792 South Cafe Line Road, Albany, communicating of false information of planned arson, misrepresentation during booking, simple assault.
HOLLAND, RANDI JANE: 39, 26646 La. 42, Holden, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
MORGAN, CAROLYN: 46, 23605 Primose Court, Denham Springs, violation of protective orders.
MORGAN, MARCUS: 51, 23605 Primrose Court, Denham Springs, violation of protective orders.
Aug. 28
CASTLEBERRY, LUCILLE: 22, 92695 La. 440, Kentwood, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer.
BERTHELOT, JOEY: 56, 26434 Wax Road, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, driving on roadway lane for traffic driving on right side of road/exceptions.
MYERS, THEODORE E.: 41, 12340 Brown Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
BALLARD, JOHN MITCHELL: 27, 17075, Denham Springs, allowing dogs to roam, traffic control signals suspension revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review, false certificates, security required.
SIMPSON, CHARLES: 57, 1229 La. 190, Port Allen, domestic abuse battery, theft of a firearm.
THAMES, CLIFTON ALLEN: 27, 40061 La. 441, Holden, fugitive.
COVEY, ROBERT: 49, 22970 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, violation of protective orders.
WAINWRIGHT, MISTY LYNN: 41, 38747 John Lainer Road, Walker, speeding, reckless operation of a vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, intentional refusal to stop, life endangerment, three counts aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, secretary to require periodical inspection, vehicle registration expired, following vehicles driving on roadway lane for traffic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
MCCRAY, BRANDON: 35, 10142 Knights Bridge, Baton Rouge, speeding.
SPIRES, MARSHEL DANIEL: 51, 1648 Toby St., Gonzales, violation of protective orders, fugitive.
WALL, AMANDA SHAY: 34, 25556 Traylor Lane, Holden, parole.
ARMSTRONG, KAYLA: 25, 26160 Woodward Lane, Denham Springs, two counts cruelty to juveniles, simple battery.
NEWLAND, JEREMY DUANE: 34, 34210 Debruyers Ave., Denham Springs, false certificates, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment.
MACALUSO, JOSEPH P.: 54, 31280 Rosewood Ave., Denham Springs, two counts violation of protective orders.
BERTRAND, HUEY: 36, 29644 South Palmetto, Walker, switched plate, security required, false certificates, driving while intoxicated, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, flight from an officer/aggravated flight from an officer, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
SAMPLES, NICOLE: 42, 30870 Lilac St., Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, parole.
HITE, CHARLES ELERT: 46, 30828 Lilac St., Denham Springs, resisting an officer.
KOOBS, ANTHONY: 65, 8385 Rosewood Court, Denham Springs, switched plate, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, registration certificates, probation.
Aug. 29
MELANCON, TYLER: 22, 30575 E. Trace Road, Walker, security required, taillamps.
VINCENT, DUSTIN TYLER: 35, 825 Maple St., Denham Springs, improper display of temporary plate, failure to pay child support.
VILLENEUVE, SCOTT: 30, 750 Miller Lane, Amite, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass.
TULLIER, PAUL E.: 46, 30265 Seth St., Denham Springs, simple battery domestic violence.