PONCHATOULA — As with most other organizations, the Creative Minds Writers’ Group is making changes to accommodate the chaos caused by the coronavirus.
The group recently announced its annual Berries, Bridges and Books Writers Conference, scheduled for June 27, will not be held this year because of the pandemic. Instead, it will host the “Page Turner Writing Contest.”
The conference has been scheduled for 2021, according to group President Aaron Gordon. In a message to the organization’s members, he wrote, “While this is disappointing to us all, on a positive note, we can begin planning now for the conference one year in advance which will guarantee the very best conference we can offer."
Gordon said the new contest is open to writers of all ages and has no entry fee. Authors can choose to submit narratives or poetry. Certificates of merit will be awarded for first, second and third places.
Each author can submit one entry, and entries will not be returned. The age groups are youth, up to 12 years of age; young adults, 13-20 years of age; and adults, 21-years-old plus. Entries can include fiction, romance, mystery, religious-themed writing and poetry. Results will be announced June 27.
Full details on how authors should submit entries in the Page Turner Contest are available on a flyer issued by the organization and available by email at nspatr@cox.net.
Gordon also announced that the Creative Minds Writers’ Group will be compiling an anthology of works from its membership for eventual publication. He wrote of the anticipated publication, “This is exciting and a good reason to stay involved in the organization. If a member is interested in serving on the committee to create the anthology please get in touch with me through my email address.”
Because of the threat of the coronavirus the group has not been meeting at its regular time, which is every third Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Ponchatoula’s Art Station.
Gordon said information about meetings in the future will be provided to members and that a discussion of using Zoom or similar technology to meet is ongoing. In the meantime, he added, members are asked to follow the stay-at-home orders of the governor.