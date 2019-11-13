HAMMOND — North Oaks Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit graduates and their families are invited to a reunion scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dec. 7.
The reunion will take place in the E. Brent Dufreche Conference Center, within North Oaks Diagnostic Center, 15837 Paul Vega, M.D., Drive.
Santa Claus and his elves will be on hand to meet the children, who will be treated to face painting, pictures with Santa and craft-making. Light refreshments by Chick-fil-A will be served.
Each year, North Oaks invites families who have made the journey through the hospital’s NICU to attend the reunion to celebrate their children’s successes, bond with hospital staff and connect with other families.
NICUs are hospital units that care for babies who are born too early or have serious illnesses. While the babies are in the hospital, families and the hospital staff often form strong bonds. North Oaks Medical Center has operated a NICU for 28 years.
To RSVP, register online at www.northoaks.org/nicu or call the North Oaks Special Events Line at (985) 230-2255 or (225) 686-4897.