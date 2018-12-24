Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office
Photo via Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office

A 10-year-old boy and a 45-year-old woman were killed in a double-homicide at Independence overnight, and a 50-year-old man died after a shooting at a club in Amite.

Tangipahoa Parish sheriff's investigators had few details about the killings, all of which occurred around midnight.

The boy and woman were killed at a home near Fontana Road and Labruzza Lane, Sheriff Daniel Edwards said. 

Deputies are also investigating a shooting at J's Lounge on Bennett Road in Amite, where the 50-year-old man died. Jerome Ricks is wanted for second degree murder.

Edwards said anyone with information could contact Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.

This story will be updated.

