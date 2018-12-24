A 10-year-old boy and a 45-year-old woman were killed in a double-homicide at Independence overnight, and a 50-year-old man died after a shooting at a club in Amite.

Tangipahoa Parish sheriff's investigators had few details about the killings, all of which occurred around midnight.

The boy and woman were killed at a home near Fontana Road and Labruzza Lane, Sheriff Daniel Edwards said.

Deputies are also investigating a shooting at J's Lounge on Bennett Road in Amite, where the 50-year-old man died. Jerome Ricks is wanted for second degree murder.

Authorities searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Tangipahoa Parish bar shooting The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's office is searching for a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting overnight outside of the Mr. J's Lounge on…

Edwards said anyone with information could contact Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.

This story will be updated.